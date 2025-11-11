The Tinubu-Ambo Support Group has called on Nigerians to support the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu in curbing insecurity in the country, stating that Nigeria remains safe and stable under his leadership.

Advertisement

Speaking during a sensitisation programme in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State aimed at encouraging residents to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Director General of the group, Dr Seyi Bamigbade, said President Bola Tinubu has been working tirelessly on the security situation in Nigeria.

According to him, President Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated a strong commitment to securing the lives and property of Nigerians, while also strengthening the economy and deepening democratic governance.

Advertisement

“Nigeria is safe under President Bola Tinubu. The government is doing everything possible to ensure peace and stability across the country,” Bamigbade stated.

He noted that, like many others, the country faces security and economic challenges; however, the progress made under the current administration in restoring confidence and unity cannot be ignored.