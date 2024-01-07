The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has solidified its commitment to a seamless 2024 Hajj exercise by signing a Hajj Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The signing ceremony held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia had in attendance key representatives from Nigeria led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and the acting chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Jalal Ahmad Arabi.

The host country’s contingent was led by the Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Taufiq Al-Rabiah.

A statement signed by NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Sunday, said prior to the MoU signing, the two Ministers held a brief discussion where Nigeria requested for a lasting solution to the shortage of tents in Mina and advocated for more favourable terms for Nigerian Carriers during Hajj airlifts.

Usara added that the Nigerian team also invited the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah to visit Nigeria.

In response, the Saudi Minister, Dr Rabiah, acknowledged the challenge of space in Mina and assured that efforts were being made to maximise the use of the available two million square meters for the over two million pilgrims performing Hajj annually.

She said Dr. Rabiah expressed the Ministry’s support for all measures aimed at giving pilgrims the best services while revealing that he accepted to visit Nigeria soon.

Other participants from Nigeria included Nigeria’s Consul-General in Jeddah, Amb. Bello Hussaini Kazaure, senior officers from the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia and NAHCON.