Following an impressive performance at the 18th African Sambo Championship in Egypt, Nigeria is set to compete at the World Beach Sambo Championships organized by the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) in Casablanca, Morocco, from September 7 to 8.

At the continental tournament in Egypt, Nigeria made a significant impact, securing five medals over the three-day event held at the Cairo International Stadium. However, due to a lack of funds, the Sambo Association Nigeria (SAN) managed to finance only one of its athletes, Charity Jatau—a gold medalist at the African Games and World Championships—to participate in the global tournament in Morocco.

Initially, Jatau, Fatima Ogbonyomi, and James Chegwam were confirmed for the championships, with the Sambo Association Nigeria (SAN) working diligently to ensure their participation. According to SAN President Loveth Howell, Nigeria’s inclusion in the World Beach Sambo Championships is a testament to their strong showing in Egypt.

“We are excited that Nigeria is gaining prominence in Sambo in Africa. This invitation to the World Beach Sambo Championships in Morocco gives us another opportunity to showcase our talents. We hope to perform well in Morocco, which will help increase the sport’s popularity in Nigeria,” Howell said.

Vice President of SAN, Sheriff Hammed, sees this as another chance for Nigeria to demonstrate its potential in Sambo. The athletes are already preparing for the championships in Benin, Edo State.

“We are not just going to participate; we aim to make our presence felt with a strong performance, just as we did in Egypt and at the last African Games in Ghana, where we won medals,” Hammed added.

The World Beach Sambo Championships will be held on Ain Diab beach, located on the Atlantic coast in Casablanca. Competitions will include individual and team events, with medals awarded in the following weight categories: Men: 58 kg, 71 kg, 88 kg, +88 kg; Women: 50 kg, 59 kg, 72 kg, +72 kg; and Mixed Teams: Women: 72 kg, +72 kg; Men: 71 kg, 88 kg, +88 kg.

Nigeria’s participation in this prestigious event marks a significant milestone for the country’s Sambo athletes and the sport’s development.