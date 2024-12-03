President Bola Tinubu has called for the Nigeria-South Africa strategic partnership to become a model of leadership, economic integration, and shared prosperity for the African continent.

Speaking at the opening of the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) on Tuesday in Cape Town, Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga urged both countries to overcome what he called “irritants” that hinder their collaboration and focus on transforming Africa’s global image.

The Nigerian leader, who co-chaired the presidential BNC with his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, highlighted the importance of cooperation between the continent’s two largest economies and its potential to redefine the global perception of the continent.

He also urged South Africa to champion Africa’s interests during its current G20 presidency, reiterating Nigeria’s aspiration to join the bloc alongside South Africa and the African Union.

“The continent looks up to us; we cannot afford to fail it. We need to leverage the potentials of this partnership to strengthen economic, political, business-to-business, as well as people-to-people relationships between the two countries, bearing in mind the tremendous benefits it promises.

“Our successes will change the negative narratives of seeing Africa as a country perpetually mired in poverty and conflict and with their leaders unable to offer the kind of transformational leadership the continent deserves.

“As the adage goes, ‘the glory of the eagle does not please the kite,’ let us remain mindful of the overt and covert hostilities that the success of our partnership will attract.

“If we are vigilant, committed and persistent, we will surely soar like the eagles over the reach of predators. So, we must remain strongly united on purpose,” he stated.

Regarding the achievements under the BNC framework, established 25 years ago, Tinubu noted that despite many setbacks, over 30 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements are in operation.

He, however, stressed the need for actionable implementation of agreements.

“Let us not count our successes by the number of MoUs and agreements signed.

“They will be mere papers until we implement them in spirit and letters. This is the job of our senior officials, I must implore them to redouble their efforts in this regard,” he said.

Recognising the continent’s youth as its most valuable resource, Tinubu called for closer ties to harness the potential of young people in both nations.

“Beyond natural resources, our most precious resource is the huge youth population in both countries. These young people represent the future. They are the demography that must be tended to and invested in, as well as skills and potentials harvested for development.

“My administration has built an inclusive government in which young people are now in charge of some of the key sectors of the economy, believing the future for them starts now. Let us connect Nigerian and South African Youth and leverage their potential for development,” Tinubu stated.

He acknowledged that South African companies such as MTN and Multichoice have made significant inroads into the Nigerian market.

Similarly, Nigerian businesses like Dangote Group and Access Bank have extended their presence in South Africa.

“But that is not enough. I cannot pretend that all has gone satisfactorily well. We can identify the gaps and challenges, including persistent irritants in our relations, and deal with them appropriately. This is the real essence of the BNC.

“Together, we can act as engines of economic integration and development in our respective sub-regions as well as on the continent,” he said.

The Nigerian leader further proposed joint action on mining to tackle illegal mining and enhance professional capacity development.

“Our natural resources are supposed to be mined for the betterment of our people. However, there seems to be a concerted effort flowing in the opposite direction. Throughout Africa, illegal mining is not only robbing our nations of precious income, which could foster development.

“Sponsored by powerful outside forces, such mining is fomenting strife, servitude, poverty, environmental degradation and undermining the writ of legitimate government.

“We cannot allow this inland piracy to become a scourge to our good and healthy designs for our people. South Africa and Nigeria should and must take the lead in placing this issue before the global community and in resolving it for the good of our continent and its people,” he said.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s support for South Africa during the dark days of apartheid, Tinubu described it as a historic responsibility discharged with pride and determination.

“As was expected, our efforts put Nigeria on a collision course with some powerful countries. Nigeria is proud to have shared the burdens of her brothers in South Africa during such critical times.

“This is the essence of brotherhood we seek for this continent: to stay side by side, shoulder to shoulder for liberation, discrimination and democratic good governance in support of the best and legitimate aspirations of the people.

“Just as we stood with you, we shall always remember how South Africa was with us at critical moments of our struggle against military rule,” he said.