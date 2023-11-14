Vice President Kashim Shettima has delved into the political instability in parts of West Africa, asserting Nigeria’s unwavering stance against military coups.

He stated this yesterday when he received Denmark’s minister of development cooperation and global Climate policy, Dan Jorgensen, on a courtesy visit to the presidential villa.

In a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, he emphasised the country’s commitment to defending democracy and human rights, portraying Nigeria as a beacon of hope and stability in a turbulent region.

Shettima stated, “Nigeria is actually the beacon of hope and stability in a turbulent region,” highlighting the nation’s pivotal role in maintaining political order.

This came amid recent coup developments in neighbouring Niger, where the Vice President commended Nigeria’s efforts in advocating for the restoration of civilian rule and pressuring coup leaders to reinstate the civilian government.

Shettima also said Nigeria’s huge potentials in digital technology, the outsourcing industry and the clean energy sector will continue to incentivize investments in its energy transition plan and agenda to diversify the economy.

Shedding more light on Nigeria’s climate objectives under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the vice president noted that investments in digital technology, clean energy and other sectors had become a priority as a result of the dwindling fortunes of the oil economy.

Shettima said, “We are facing challenges but where there is a will, there is a way. The President is a man imbued with passion, intellect and capacity to lead the nation on the path of prosperity and progress. He really wants to bring a new lease of life to the Nigerian nation because if Nigeria works, Africa works.

“Oil will still be relevant because of its other derivatives for the next decades but as the primary driver of the economy, the role of oil will diminish in the coming years. This is why it is a priority for us to think out of the box to find alternatives. This is why we are looking for investments in digital technology, clean energy and other sectors. We have a lot of opportunities for partnership and collaboration.”

Shettima identified Nigeria’s population as a huge resource for the transformation of Africa, noting that the continent’s transformation could be fast-tracked by green and sustainable energy.

Soliciting the support of the Danish Government and the Global Centre on Adaptation for Africa and Nigeria’s Climate Action, the VP maintained that “once there is sustainable energy, the people of the continent will key into Africa’s development aspirations.”

Earlier, Jorgensen expressed his admiration for Nigeria’s leadership and commitment to climate sustainability.

He said Nigeria’s leadership role in addressing regional stability and its commitment to a just energy transition present significant opportunities for further collaboration between Denmark and Nigeria.

“We cherish the relationship between Denmark and Nigeria very highly. We are extremely impressed with the agenda of the new administration. You are definitely showing leadership in the way you are facing the challenges of your country,” Jorgensen said.