Nigeria: The Scare of Deforestation

Reports from the United Nations(UN)that Nigeria has the highest deforestation rate in the world is an unenviable one that should concern the country’s government at federal, state and local levels.

Deforestation is the systematic removal of forest cover due to human activities and natural occurrences.

The figures are grim and frightening. According to the UN, Nigeria loses an estimated 3.7 percent of its forest every year.

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) rates Nigeria as having the world’s highest deforestation rate of primary forests, losing more than half of its primary forest in the last five years.

It further stated that between 2000 and 2005, Nigeria lost 55.7 per cent of her primary forests, while in 2020, the country lost 97.8 kilohectares of natural forest.

On its part, Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) reported that Nigeria has lost 96 of its original forests to deforestation.