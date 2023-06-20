Adieu Raymond Dokpesi, A Media Titan

Today I pay tribute to one of Nigeria’s most outstanding and remarkable citizens, a man whose entire life had been dedicated to service to this country and to its citizens!

High Chief Raymond Alegho Dokpesi, the Ezomo of Wappawuno, a highly educated man, a Phd holder at 26, a helper of the poor and an educator of thousands. A great thinker, a loving man, a patriot, a co-founder of the first wholly owned indigenous shipping line in Nigeria, a giant who passed in tragic circumstances, in the morning of May 29, 2023.

Raymond Dokpesi, a moving train, a man of immense energy and charisma. I knew him closely as I served on the Editorial Board of the DAAR Group! He was also a close personal elder friend and motivator.

He was the media mogul, visionary, and fervent advocate of good governance, his untimely demise has left an indelible void in Nigeria’s media landscape and in the hearts of countless individuals who admired and respected him. His tentacles spanned various sectors but his main love was the media despite his PhD in Marine Engineering!

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi will forever be remembered as the pioneer of private broadcasting in Nigeria. He it was that started private radio and television stations in Nigeria.

Through his relentless efforts, he birthed the iconic RAYPOWER 100.5FM and the African Independent Television (AIT), platforms that have been in the forefront of educating, informing, and entertaining Nigerians for decades.