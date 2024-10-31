The federal government has announced plans to become a major exporter of fishery and aquaculture as the nation’s Blue economy.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated this during the 39th Annual National Conference and General Meeting, an ongoing programme organised by the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON) taking place from October 28 and November 1st, 2024 in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the head of press, Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Muhammad Tahir Zakari,

President Tinubu, who was represented by the minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola said that the recent transfer of the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture from the Ministry of Agriculture to Marine and Blue Economy is an indication that Mr President is determined to make the sector play a key role in his vision for sustainable economic diversification.

The minister noted that the theme of this year’s conference, ” Unlocking The Investment Potential Of Nigeria’s Blue Economy: Advancing The Fisheries And Aquaculture Sector For Sustainable Development” aligns with Mr President’s goal of expanding the frontiers of the nation’s economic opportunities.

According to him, “The theme of this year’s conference is very significant as it aligns with Mr President’s vision for sustainable economic diversification, highlighted in the agenda and creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. This itself has been enforced in the recent transfer of the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture to the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. This development is significant as it places all issues merited to fisheries administration and related activities under the direct supervision of the ministry.

“The establishment of this ministry marks the beginning of a new era for the fisheries and aquaculture sub-sector. In alignment of Mr President’s vision for the sub-sector, the ministry is committed to achieving self sufficiency in fish production and position Nigeria as the major exporter of fish and fisheries products”

Oyetola further stated that, ” the ministry is also embarking on various initiatives tailored towards fisheries management, boosting investment of fisheries and aquaculture development, improving post-harvest infrastructure, promoting innovation, leveraging technology and fostering multi-stakeholders collaborations”.

The minister focused on tapping into the full spectrum of the nation’s marine resources as the sub-sector holds great potential to increase food production, create job opportunities, and enhance economic development for Nigerians.