Nigeria has mapped out strategies to launch a second satellite (Sat 2) into the orbit to enhance the communications status of the nation.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami disclosed this during a one- day facility visit and interaction with the staff of the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) in Lugbe, Abuja, stressing that President Mohammadu Buhari has given approval for the purchase of the Satellite.

The Minister, who noted that he had gone further to lobby the Minister of Finance to ensure that this is included in the 2022 Budget however did not disclose the amount approved and how many satellites are to be purchased.

Sources indicate that the Federal government has allocated about of N2.5 billion for Satellite 2 project in the 2022 budget estimate.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2011 Nigeria launched that existing Sat1R, with a life span of 15 years which will expire in the next four years.

Also, the minister said he had approved establishment of some subsidiaries under NIGCOMSAT, as part of the ongoing effort to revive the institution back to the part of progress and productivity.

‘‘Since 2019, I have been so passionate about the success of NIGCOMSAT starting with the suspension of the privatization of NIGCOMSAT. As a matter of fact, I have secured the approval of Mr President for purchasing of another Satellite. I went further to lobby the Minister of Finance to ensure that this is included in the 2022 budget. I have also approved establishment of some subsidiaries under NIGCOMSAT as part of efforts to revive the company and make it innovative and productive.’’

Pantami, who told the staff of the company that the innovation in the agency is not enough and needs to be improved upon, charged them to turn the institution around in order to justify the suspension of the proposed privatization plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, ‘‘Core values should be the guiding principle that must be adopted without compromise, to ensure that any institution is successful. You need to be customer centric, discover the failure of services before they realize it, fix the problem and come up with innovative ideas. The innovation in the agency is not enough and needs to be improved upon

‘‘You need to change your perception because you are not part of core civil servants; you are a company and should by far be above civil servants. One of the reasons our civil service has been failing is that feeling that we are government employees, we have nothing to lose and whatever happens, we will be paid our salaries.

‘‘There are other companies that are ready to come up and start providing similar services with you. The efforts made to stop privatization if NIGCOMSAT is for the good of the company and for the good of the country.’’