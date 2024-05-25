Islamic scholars in Kano have called on President Bola Tinubu to allow the people to resolve the ongoing Emirate crisis without the use of force.

The appeal comes amid heavy security presence around the two Kano palaces since early Saturday morning.

The Islamic scholars have voiced grave concerns over the recent disturbances within the emirate, and urged the Federal Government to intervene urgently to maintain peace.

In a statement signed by Shaikh Abdullahi Uwais Limanci, the Ulamas warned that the situation could deteriorate into chaos if not carefully managed.

“Kano State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria despite its political complexity. It is imperative for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take all necessary steps to maintain peace in the state,” the statement read.

The scholars emphasised the importance of allowing the people of Kano to resolve their issues amicably, without resorting to force, which could lead to loss of lives and property.

They highlighted the critical need for dialogue and mutual respect in addressing the current tensions.

“We are calling on Mr. President to allow the people of Kano State to resolve these issues amicably without the use of any force which can lead to loss of lives and properties,” they stated.

The Council also appealed to the disputing parties to adopt peaceful and civil means to settle their differences, emphasising that violent measures would only worsen the situation.

They pledged to mediate and reach out to all involved parties to facilitate a peaceful resolution.

“As major stakeholders in the state, we want to assure Mr. President that we shall reach out to contenders. Therefore, there is no need for violent enforcement of any order or violent resistance to it,” the statement continued.

The Ulamas’ call for peace amidst rising tensions following the dethronement of former Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and the installation of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The two parties are currently residing in different palaces within the state capital.

Military personnel have taken up positions around the Nasarawa Palace, where the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero has been residing.

Meanwhile, the reinstated Emir Sanusi II, along with Governor Yusuf and his retinue, remains at the Kano Emir Palace in a show of solidarity against what they perceive as undue interference.