Nigeria, UN Seek Global Action To Address Plight Of 110m Refugees

The Federal Government and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), have appealed to countries and international partners to address the dire situation faced by approximately 110 million refugees worldwide.

These individuals have been forcibly displaced as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations, and various social issues.

Federal commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim disclosed that Nigeria currently hosts over 90,000 registered refugees, the majority of whom come from Cameroon and 33 other countries.

During a road walk in Abuja yesterday to commemorate the World Refugee Day, held under the theme “Hope away from Home,” Suleiman-Ibrahim assured refugees that the federal government remains committed to implementing policies that ensure their safety and well-being.

She stated, “We have over 90,000 refugees in Nigeria right now, but this figure changes every single day, and the refugees are from about 34 countries, but the majority of them are from Cameroon.

“We have a role to play to ensure that refugees feel safe and hopeful about their future because they all have dreams and aspirations. We are giving them hope away from home because they fled for safety and fear of persecution, so it is paramount that they feel at home while we rebuild their hope.”