NMDPRA Denies Approving Import Licence For Dangote

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has firmly refuted circulating allegations suggesting that the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) lacks the authority to issue oil import licenses.

The NMDPRA also clarified that it had not granted any permit to the Dangote Group for oil importation in July.

Speaking with State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, the Chief Executive Officer, NMDPRA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed, explained that the authority issued fuel importation permit to six companies to bring in the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in July of which Dangote Group isn’t part of it.

Ahmed further explained that contrary to reports in some quarters that Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) issued the fuel importation permits to only three companies, he said that NNPC has no mandate to issue such permit.

He said that the notion that NNPC issued a fuel importation permit to anyone is not true.

The NMDPRA boss further clarified that although six companies have been approved for July, more 23 applications have been received and are currently being processed for subsequent approvals.