President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Kigali, Rwanda, hailed Nigerian youths excelling at home and abroad, saying the country will welcome inputs and investments from compatriots with international exposure for the economy to thrive.

The president spoke at a town hall meeting with Nigerians in the Diaspora on the margins of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

‘‘It gives me great pleasure to be in Kigali, Rwanda and to meet with you, members of the Nigerian Diaspora as part of my regular meetings with Nigerians wherever I visit other countries.

‘‘I am proud of you all, and I remain ever proud of our Nigerian youths excelling, at home and abroad,’’ he said in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Buhari, who commended the level of professionalism of Nigerians living in Rwanda and the amiable nature of their interactions, added that living peacefully and in obedience to the laws of the host nation was also paramount as it gives Nigeria a good name.

‘‘Remember that you are our ambassadors-at-large while here. People would read and know Nigeria by your actions and activities.

Our government is determined to work with Nigerians both at home and abroad to develop our economy and create a nation that is productive, peaceful, and caters to the needs of its citizens.

‘‘We are also working assiduously to protect all Nigerians whether at home or abroad to feel safe and attain their full potentials in life,’’ he said.

President Buhari noted that with the establishment of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Nigerians abroad can now seamlessly contribute their quota to national development, especially in the areas of investments in the economy.

‘‘Our agriculture, housing and real estate, ICT, healthcare, education and services sectors among others are waiting for your inputs and investments considering your global exposure.

‘‘Let me urge you to key into the programmes of NIDCOM to make your contributions,’’ he said, adding that they should continue to uphold the good image of Nigeria by obeying the laws of their host country,” he said.

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Rwanda, Ambassador Aishatu Musa, told Buhari that Nigerians in the country were generally well behaved, and their population has risen from 100 to 400 in recent years.