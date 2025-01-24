Vice President Kashim Shettima has said Nigeria’s dedication to harnessing the potential of its youth, investing in education, and advancing smart agriculture are necessary strategies for tackling global and domestic challenges.

On a continental level, the Vice President noted that African youths are central to this transformation.

Speaking at the Financial Times Global Risk Roundtable at the ongoing 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, VP Shettima, in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, observed, however, that while crises abound, they also present opportunities for nations to rebuild stronger.

He said, “The word for crisis in Chinese is ‘Wei Ji’. Wei stands for danger, while Ji stands for opportunity.

Yes, we have challenges, but those challenges are pregnant with opportunities to re-engineer our society and build back better.”

The Vice President reaffirmed Nigeria’s resolve to embrace innovation and empowerment, mainly through education, gender-focused initiatives, and smart agriculture to propel its economy into the fourth post-industrial revolution.

“The crisis has given us a unique opportunity to invest in people, especially in areas that will enable us to leapfrog our economies into global competitiveness,” he said.

Senator Shettima also expressed disbelief in dependency on foreign aid, advocating for equal partnerships that uphold dignity instead.

“I don’t believe in aid; I believe in partnership. I’d rather carry my poverty with dignity and deal with people, nations, and companies on a pedestal of equality, not in a master-servant relationship. I didn’t come with a begging bowl,” he said.

The VP expressed optimism about Africa’s prospects, noting the continent’s rich resources and strategic importance to global growth, saying, “My continent is the richest in the world, and the trajectory of global growth is facing Africa. Nigeria will make or make that transition. The youths of Africa are the drivers of change.”

The Vice President acknowledged global crises, including conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Sudan, noting their impact on supply chains, humanitarian challenges, and peace.

He called for multilateral collaboration, stressing that the interconnected nature of global challenges requires collective solutions.

“There is an incestuous relationship between economy and ecology in Africa. But hope springs eternal in the hearts of men. As members of the same human family, we can find solutions to our challenges. We must look inward to solve our problems, but multilateralism is key. These challenges are global, and we must fuse into one human family to overcome them,” the Vice President added.