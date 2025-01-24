Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is fundamentally about the well-being of Nigerians and not about political party affiliations.

Speaking at commissioning a new 5km asphalt carriageway from Garage Junction to the LEA Secretariat in Kuje Area Council, Wike affirmed that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a slogan but an actionable initiative aimed at positively transforming lives.

Wike assured them their continued support would lead to more developmental projects in Kuje, stressing that the government focuses on its people rather than party loyalties.

“A political party is merely a vehicle that transports you to your destination. Once you arrive, it’s all about the people. The Tinubu administration is about uplifting Nigerians.

“Your traditional ruler asked for the dualisation of this road, and I said, ‘Consider it done.’ Many may have lost hope that it wouldn’t happen, but under this administration, we are restoring that hope.

“Thanks to President Tinubu’s directives, we have called the contractor back to resume work. Soon, residents of Kuje will no longer need to leave their community to access the city,” he said.

He also announced plans for a new road connecting Kuje to Gwagwalada, indicating that work is underway and highlighting the administration’s commitment to engaging citizens.

“Has any government before sat down with you to discuss your needs? No! This administration values communication with the people.

With your continuous support, Kuje will see even more development,” he said.

He said that President Tinubu’s covenant with Nigerians was that they should vote for him and that having voted for him, he is now coming to fulfil part of his agreement.

“You have fulfilled your agreement, and he is now negotiating his agreement by providing the essential infrastructure for you.

“We know that we have not gotten to the point where we want it, but by the grace of God, we will get there. My people say, “Small, small, you go catch a monkey”. We are getting there,” he said.

The minister also praised local companies for their contributions to community development, explicitly commending Gilmore for its recent renovation of schools in the area.

“I urge other businesses to contribute some of their profits to the community. Supporting our people will lead to further opportunities,” he said.

Wike concluded by thanking the Kuje residents for their peace and cooperation, assuring them that the administration is dedicated to fulfilling its promises and improving their quality of life.

He said that the essence of governance is to ensure the people’s happiness, expressing optimism that, with collaboration, Kuje would soon transform into a more developed area, further enhancing its connectivity and infrastructure.