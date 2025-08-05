Nigeria has officially been awarded the hosting rights for the 2nd African Schools Games, set to take place in 2027.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in Algiers, following a competitive bidding process that saw Nigeria winning over other strong contenders, including South Africa and Kenya.

Reacting to the announcement, Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade expressed his excitement and pride in Nigeria’s achievement.

“This is a huge win for Nigeria and for the future of sports development on the continent. Our successful bid is a testament to the unhinged commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to sports excellence.”

“It is also a reflection of the Renewed Hope Mandate, Nigeria is fast returning to glory as the epicenter for sports excellence in Africa, while simultaneously growing our sports economy and enhancing our international image as a prime destination for global sporting events,” Olapade said.

He stressed that Nigeria will deliver an unforgettable experience for young athletes from across the continent during the tournament in 2027.

According to a statement signed by Director of Press, National Sports Commission (NSC), Mrs. Kehinde Ajayi,

Nigeria’s successful bid was largely influenced by its recent track record of hosting top-tier competitions.

Nigeria recently hosted the National Sports Festival and the 3rd CAA Africa U18/U20 Athletics Championships, among other events which were widely acclaimed for their exceptional organisation, athlete experience, and facilities.

Olopade further commended the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) for the confidence reposed in Nigeria, assuring that preparations will commence immediately to ensure the highest standards.

Nigeria’s bidding delegation include the Hon. Olopade, and President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel.