The Federal Government has assured that it will never take any action to undermine the sovereignty of neigbouring Niger Republic contrary to the allegations leveled by the country’s military junta.

Military authorities in the neighbouring country had accused Nigeria of collaborating with France and some countries of West Africa want to destabilise Niger through terrorism.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the Nigerian Government reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to peace, stability, and regional harmony in West Africa and expressed concern about recent statements from President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland of Niger, Abdourahman Tchiani.

“Nigeria remains steadfast in its desire for dialogue which is the cornerstones of sustainable solutions. Therefore we will not embark on any actions to undermine the sovereignty and security of Niger.

“As brothers and neighbours, Nigeria and Niger share deep historical and cultural ties, underscored by trade and economic interdependence. These enduring connections are reminders of our intrinsically linked destinies. Therefore, unfounded allegations cause needless tensions that could cause disaffection and threaten the collective progress of our region,” the statement noted.

It further reaffirmed Nigeria’s respect for Niger’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in alignment with ECOWAS principles.

Nigeria also encouraged open, constructive dialogue between the two governments and invited Niger’s leadership to join it in candid discussions to address mutual concerns.

“We are prepared to explore confidence-building measures, such as collective support, to alleviate the humanitarian impact on our border communities.

“We call upon regional and international partners to support efforts aimed at fostering reconciliation and stability, rather than deepening divisions.

“Nigeria remains guided by the principles of diplomacy, mutual respect, and the pursuit of peace. We are confident that through constructive engagement, we can work together towards a more prosperous and stable future for our people,” the statement added.