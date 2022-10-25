The governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki yesterday said Nigeria will collapse completely if the All Progressives Congress (APC) gets elected into office in 2023.

Obaseki added that no administration has done the kind of damage the APC government has done to this country. He cited the huge debt profile of the country under the Muhammadu Buhari-led government, lamenting that it has reached N60trillion.

Obaseki, who stated this during the inauguration of Edo State Campaign Management Council of the PDP in Benin City, said PDP must win the 2023 elections in order to rescue the country from the ruling APC.

Obaseki asserted: “God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break; this country will fail, it has already failed, because no government has ever done the kind of damage the APC has done to this country.

“As I speak today, the debt of this country is going to N60trillion. When are we going to come out of it? Everyday, every month, they are printing and printing money to pay salaries. When I cried out years ago, I never knew it was as bad as this. What will happen to the Naira, only God will help us. They (APC) have destroyed the basis of this country.

“APC is threatening the coexistence of this country, but by the grace of God, when we come into power, we will revive this country, we will reduce the difference among our people in this country. We will make this country what it ought to be.”

Obaseki, who is the Edo State Chairman of PDP Presidential Campaign Council, urged the ten-man team to make everything possible to make sure Atiku emerges victorious at the 2023 elections and rescue the country from APC, adding that the party must also win a majority of the National Assembly seats.

“Whatever sacrifice we must make, we must make it to change the fortune of this country. This election is an essential one for us.”

He further urged the team to start working at the ward level to make sure everything is intact, adding that election has become scientific to an extent that it is very difficult to manipulate.