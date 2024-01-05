President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presided over a ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he decorated several officers recently promoted within their respective services.

Air Commodore Olayinka Olusola Oyesola proudly received his new designation as Air Vice Marshal in the Nigerian Air Force; Colonel BoG Adebisi Olusegun Onasanya was promoted to Brigadier-General, while Assistant Commissioner of Police Usman Musa Shugaba ascended to Deputy Commissioner of Police.

President Tinubu’s address highlighted the importance of selfless service to the nation.

“Nigeria calls on all to serve,” he stated, reminding the officers they are “servants of the country, not the masters.” He expressed his appreciation for their steadfastness and contributions, recognizing their positive impact on the nation.

Assisted by esteemed figures like Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, and Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun, President Tinubu personally adorned each promoted officer with their new insignia.

