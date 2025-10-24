Nigerian entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders are set to play a central role as the GUBA Awards hosts its first-ever Caribbean edition in Barbados in the next month of November.

Organised in partnership with the Office of the Prime Minister of Barbados, the event has already seen Nigerians make up a significant majority of early registrations for the three-day summit.

President and Founder of GUBA, Lady Dentaa Amoateng, in a statement said, the event was scheduled to take place from November 10 to 12, 2025, adding that the Barbados summit marks the 16th edition of the GUBA Awards and represents a pivotal opportunity for Nigerian businesses to enter Caribbean markets.

She further added that the summit aims to foster new partnerships and position Nigeria at the forefront of an emerging Africa-Caribbean trade corridor estimated to be worth billions of dollars.

The summit under the theme ‘Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny Build Connect Renew’, will convene heads of state, CEOs, investors, and policymakers.

She said, “The shared goal is to establish concrete trade relationships between Africa’s largest economy and the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM), strengthening South-South economic ties.

“Nigerian businesses have conquered African markets and established themselves globally, but the Caribbean represents an underutilised gateway, 44 million people with strong purchasing power, cultural affinity, and a business environment that speaks English and understands our entrepreneurial drive,

“The timing is strategic. With Nigeria’s economy diversifying beyond oil and the Caribbean seeking alternatives to traditional trade partners, business leaders from both regions see complementary opportunities in fintech, entertainment, agriculture, fashion, renewable energy, and professional services.”

This collaboration is expected to open new trade and investment channels between the two regions.

Recall that recent diplomatic developments, including President Bola Ainubu’s knighthood from St. Lucia and strengthened ties with St. Kitts and Nevis was a pointer to Nigeria’s growing presence in the Caribbean region.

Those attending include the King of Ashanti Kingdom Otumfuo Osei Tutu, Nigeria’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, and prominent businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola.