Buckwyld Media Network and BHM are exporting music, stories fashion, food and culture of the Niger Delta to the New York.

The groups announced a landmark partnership to develop and execute a range of international showcases exploring Nigeria’s culture and creativity.

In a joint statement by the CEO of Buckwyld Media Network, Efe Omorogbe, and BHM founder, Ayeni Adekunle, the project titled ‘Naija to the World’ is aimed at providing an alternative narrative to the ‘stories out there about Nigeria and Nigerians,’ as well as provide a platform for other aspects of the Nigerian culture to travel and thrive.

Naija to the World exhibit will debut at the world famous Apollo Theatre in New York City on September 16, 2023, post its opening in across several cities in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin and Jos.

Why the Niger Delta?

The region holds a rich cultural, creative and economic resources. The oil rich region is home to the late Nigerian environmentalist, Ken Saro Wiwa, and Nigerian international music artiste, Burna Boy, Rema, Don Jazzy, Timaya among others, all of who would be celebrated at the iconic concert exhibit.

At least ten million fans are expected to participate at the event from pop-up events, talent show, a series of community events highlighting African communities in America to the main exhibit at the Apollo Theatre on September 16, which will feature a carefully selected entourage of emerging and leading actors, comedians, designers, chefs, musicians and performers from the Niger Delta.

“We are beyond excited for the opportunity to co-host this new series of cultural showcases around the US and later other parts of the world. The plan is to tell original African stories through live concerts, exhibitions, films, documentaries and so on. And the first installment will focus on the Niger Delta region of Nigeria where most of Nigeria’s crude oil comes from but which continues to be troubled, abandoned and impoverished. The world already knows this and many have had cause to use the oil directly or indirectly. But what many do not know is that most of the African pop music dominating the world right now also comes from there, for example, Burna Boy.

“We want to showcase the music, the food, the fashion, and the literature from a place many only previously associated with oil and violence,” said Ayeni.

“Niger Delta region remains the premiere incubator for talents in Nigeria. Talent who have continually shaped the course of creative enterprise in Nigeria, and driving the redefinition of Nigeria’s national identity and burgeoning soft power, talent who are primed for world domination and seem unwilling to let anything deter them from reaching their goal,” said Omorogbe. Naija to the World is the first installment of the original African exhibition concert series scheduled to hold annually, as well as promote Nigerian and African stars at iconic music venues around the world.