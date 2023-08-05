Newest filmmaker in town, Zainab Jummai Ado Bayero is set to premiere a biopic on her late father, Alhaji Ado Bayero, who ruled from 1963 to 2014, late September.

Titled My Father, The Emir, A Portrait of Ado Bayero, the biopic chronicles Bayero’s journey as a young prince of the Fulani caliphate in the ancient city of Kano, his childhood, his achievements and his record as the longest reigning monarch in the history of Kano and Africa.

Speaking of the documentary, Zainab said, “It’s a biopic about his life and times as a powerful, influential monarch. I was inspired by my mother who I discussed ideas of what my first movie project should be about. I had decided to make a documentary because documentaries are really cool to watch these days. My mother said to me, “these are great ideas, but a film about your dad would be amazing don’t you think?” That was the beginning the journey, and that’s when I began researching the subject.

“I think people will feel the historic and cultural beauty of the north, and that of a great and enduring dynasty. Told in in documentary format, it reveals another side of Nigeria, which is the royal culture aspect. That, in addition to the fact that it is a daughter telling the story of her father makes it unique and different.

“As the writer, producer, narrator and director of my first movie, it was a challenging and yet rewarding experience for me. I hope people support this project, as one by a young woman in a male dominated industry,” prayed the filmmaker.

Born and raised in Kano, Zainab loves to read and write. As a movie buff, she is passionate about leaving her mark in the film industry.