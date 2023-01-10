The federal government through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj for the 2023 Hajj exercise.

The much-anticipated MoU was sealed on Tuesday at a colourful ceremony held at the Super Dome Centre in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubair Dada, signed the MoU on behalf of Nigeria in the presence of the chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan and three executive Commissioners of the Commission, Nura Hassan Yakassai, Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa and Sheikh Suleman Mommoh, as well as board members and staff of the Commission.

One of the highlights of the document is the confirmation of 95,000 Hajj slots to Nigeria for this year’s exercise with 75,000 allocated to the 36 State Pilgrims Welfare Boards/Agency/Commissions including the FCT and Armed Forces, while the remaining 20,000 is allocated to the private Tour operators.

According to a press statement issued by Mousa Ubandawaki, assistant director, information and publications, NAHCON, the Nigerian delegation on the sideline of the MoU signing, met with the Mutawwif of African Non-Arab, whose Chairman, Ahmad Sindi, assured the country of their readiness to make the 2023 Hajj better than the previous years.

He further disclosed that his agency in a bid to create more rooms and space to pilgrims, has adopted the use of double-deck bed at the Mashair for some countries and urged the participating countries to work assiduously to achieve a hitch-free Hajj 2023.