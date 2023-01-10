The federal government has said that there was no threat to the 2023 general elections, insisting that the forthcoming elections will hold as planned as there is nothing to suggest otherwise.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Monday warned that the 2023 general election, which is less than two months away faces serious threat of cancellation if the waves of insecurity in parts of the country fail to improve.

But, the reassurance by the federal government followed the alarm raised by the Commission.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who reassured Nigerians during the 17th edition of President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard series featuring the Minister of Health, Dr Ehanire Osagie, said the electoral body was collaborating with security agencies to make sure that the exercise is conducted smoothly.

According to him, “Before I invite the Honourable minister of Health to the podium, let me use this opportunity to respond to inquiries from the media over a widely-circulated report, credited to an INEC official, that the 2023 general elections face a serious threat of cancellation due to insecurity.

“The position of the federal government remains that the 2023 elections will be held as planned. Nothing has happened to change that position.

“We are aware that INEC is working with the security agencies to ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country.”

Speaking further, he said security agencies have also continued to assure Nigerians that they were working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere.

“Therefore, there is no cause for alarm,” the Minster added.