Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have bursted a child trafficking syndicate, with camps in Igwurita and Omagwa communities of Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.

The operatives, drawn from the C4I Intelligence Unit of the Command, also arrested four members of the syndicate, including the leader, Peace Alikor and rescued 10 victims, who were mostly pregnant women.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said the leader of the syndicate usually paid the sum of N500,000 to any of the victims that delivers a baby and takes possession of the child.

The statement said while the case had been transferred to the State Criminal and Investigations Department (SCID), efforts were on to track and arrest the buyers of the children already sold out.

It reads in part: “On Saturday 7th January 2023, at about 1645hrs acting on credible intelligence available to the Rivers State Police Command, C4I Intelligence Unit Operatives, raided two houses at Igwuruta and Omagwa communities respectively, where victims of child trafficking were being kept.

“In the operation, the suspects were arrested by the police operatives: Favour Bright ‘F’, 30 years old, from Umudioga Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, and Peace Alikoi ‘F’, 40 years old, from Igwuruta Community in Ikwere Local Government Area, who is the leader of the trafficking syndicate, Noble Uzuchi ‘m’ 17 years old and Chigozie Ogbonna ‘m’ 29 years old.

“The victims rescued in the operation are Ten (10) most of them pregnant they include: Gift Saviour ‘F’ 19yrs from Umudioga Community in Ikwere Local Government Area, Favour Charles ‘F’ 23yrs from Abale Community in Obingwa LGA of Abia State, Joy Monday ‘F’ 21yrs from Bomu Community Gokana Local Government Ares Rivers State and Chiagoro Nice ‘F’ 19yrs from Ndashi Community Etche Local Government Area.

“Others are Blessing Francis ‘F’ 28yrs from Ngwa Community Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area Akwa Ibom State, Joy Emmanuel ‘F’ 29yrs from Ikot Obiom Community in Nsit Ibiom Local Government Area Akwa Ibom State and Precious Kalu ‘F’ 25yrs from Umudioga Emohua Local Government Area Rivers State.

“Also rescued are: Cynthia Ekeh ‘F’ 27yrs from Okpuala Community Ngor Okpuala Local Government Area Imo State, and Queen Amos ‘F’ 28yrs from Owase Community in Kwande Local Government Area Benue State. Chika Nwosa ‘F’ 15yrs from Umudioga Emohua Local Government Area, Chigozie Ogbonna ‘M’ 29yrs From Abale Community Obingwa Local Government Area Abia State, and Noble Uzochi ‘M’ 17yrs from Omuobasa Community in Osisioma Local Government Area Abia State.

“Investigation into the case so far reveals that when the victim delivered, the syndicate leader would keep the baby while she pays the victim a sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500, 000:00). All the victims confessed that they have been lured to the illicit sales of children because of the need to meet some financial challenges.

“Honda Pilot Jeep with Reg. Number, Lagos, FST 607 AX, white was recovered from the syndicate leader.

“The case has been transferred to the State CID and efforts are being intensified to track and arrest the buyers of the children already sold out.

“The Command wishes to reaffirm its commitment to reducing crime and criminality in all its forms to a bare minimum. While painstaking effort is being deployed to ensure the above, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police at the following emergency numbers: 08039213071, 08098880134.”