In the six months since emerging as the winner of the seventh season of popular Nigerian music reality TV show, Nigerian Idol, Progress Chukwuyem, has been basking in the euphoria of his coronation as one of the winners of one of Nigeria’s most storied music competitions.

In addition to that, the 21-year-old singer has been staking a claim for himself as a musician to watch out for in his own rights, performing back to back shows and releasing a single titled ‘Lift me up’.

Lift Me Up released on the back of his Nigerian Idol win found the singer suavely contemplating on the doubts that plagued him before his win and what direction his life might take in light of his momentous win. Produced by Dreybeatz, the song saw him showcase the pruned vocal textures and silky voice that powered him to his win.

Progress’ next song, Jo is a hard reset on all that has come before as the singer flings himself into the territory of afropop with an afrobeats-inspired track that channels euphoric joy. Atop a skittering instrumental spun again by Dreybeatz, Progress summons his listeners to the dancefloor with his stylish voice and dulcet flow, while reasserting his presence as a bonafide breakout star.

The singer, according to those close to him, mulls the idea of dropping a debut project early next year, a move that will hopefully stamp him as a legitimate success story from the Nigerian Idol music reality show.