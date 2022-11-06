Few months after hosting arguably Africa’s Biggest duo, P’square, Trace returns to host another top Nigerian superstar rapper, MI Abaga.

Similarly, relative to his latest studio Album title, this edition is themed The Guy, and will take place at the usual venue, Terra Kulture on Thursday, November 10, and gate opens from 7pm. The Guy, coined from Abaga’s latest album, will shed spotlight on MI’s musical sojourn and staying power as one of Africa’s biggest lyricists.

Trace Live, known for its live music culture, would also have renowned band ‘Alternate Sound’ on the band stand as MI dishes out various hits from his archives.

Always a night filled with rich music and cultural appreciation, TRACE Live celebrates the beauty of music by highlighting a blend of sweet vocals, live instruments, dancers, and energetic audience.

Other artistes who have graced the Trace Live stage include Ghanaian star, King Promise, Wande Coal, Phyno, 2baba, Adekunle Gold, Flavour, Falz, Reekado Banks, Runtown, Reminisce among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trace Live, Lagos’s largest live show series, is presented by Trace in partnership with Bolanle Austen-Peters.