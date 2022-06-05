The top five contestants at the recently concluded Nigerian Idols Season 7, have showered encomiums on the judges for doing an excellent job in this year’s edition of the show.

The judges were Music mogul, Obi Asika, Afrobeat superstar D’Banj, and Nigerian songstress Simi.

While giving their assessment of the judges in a chat with Journalists, Nigerian Idols Season 7 winner, Progress described the judges as amazing and very focused, “ Obi is a very focused judge and he understand what can work in the music industry, because he has been there for quite some time, and he can tell the kind of music that has the potential for commercial success.

“Simi is amazing,she has done well in her music career,she has a beautiful voice and can tell when you need to use all the elements to put up a great performances.

While D’Banj,is an entertainer and a performer and he is able to spot that in every of your performance.His happiness is contagious to us and I think that is a very beautiful thing”. Progress said.

In her assessment ‘the last girl standing’ Banty said the judges were good and they gave the contestants lots of encouragement.

“All the judges are very good and experienced in their various fields of endeavor,Obi Asika is a very mature judge,and he always encourages you and try to see the good in everybody.

“Same for Simi.For D’Banj he has the vibe,he comes to the show to have fun and he is always cheering up everybody.” Banty disclosed.

She admitted that every judge had their favourite contestant but D’Banj particularly liked all the contestants,and encouraged them to put in their best in every performance.

On his part,1st runner up, Zadok said “All the judges were beautifully picked,D’Banj was picked mainly for performances and how you entertain,Simi for how sleek and how beautifully you can sing,while Obi Asika, assessed your overall performance.I think they were all picked properly”. He said.

After weeks of watching the top 12 contestants sing their hearts out on the live shows to earn fan votes, Progress took home the title of ‘Nigerian Idol’, 2022.

Among other things, Progress is taking home the cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks.

He will also get to record an EP and a music video, a weekend getaway from TravelBeta, and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12 months premium subscription.