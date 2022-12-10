The national chairman, Nigeria nLegion, Major Gen. Abdulmalik Jibril (rtd) has called on the federal government to create a quota of employment for children of military officers who died in the line of duty.

Jibril, who stated this yesterday when he docorated the minister of police affairs, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi with the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem, said the suffering of family members of slain and wounded officers was enormous and pleaded with the minister to create an opportunity of employing them at the ministry.

Jibril, who was represented by his aide, Dr. Uche N. Uche, also called for creation of empowerment programmes that would train children and widows of dead officers to be able to cater for themselves.

In his response, the minister assured the legion of adequate support and pledge to look at the request critically.

The minister also said the sacrifices of the dead officers cannot be neglected, especially as some of those sacrifices contributed to Nigeria’s unity.

Recall that on September 30, 1988, the federal government signed an Act to establish the Nigerian Legion to cater for the welfare of ex-servicemen and persons who have distinguished themselves in the wars in which Nigeria has participated.