In a bid to forestall the rising spate of insecurity in rural communities, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has concluded plans to begin the installation of solar street lights in vulnerable communities.

The FCT minister, Mohammed Bello, made this know yesterday during the commissioning of ten-unit solar street lights in Akwa street, Area 7, donated by Abuja Master Printers League.

The minister who expressed his desire to see most of the territory, particularly the rural and vulnerable communities lit up at night with solar street lights, noted that the initiative was part of the administration’s measures aimed at addressing security challenges in the capital city.

The minister who was represented by the deputy director of facility management of the FCTA, Ayuba Usman, said provision for the project was captured in the 2022 budget, noting however that the commencement of the project had suffered setbacks as a result of the delay in the release of the 2022 budget.

Bello, while commending the Abuja Master Printers League for street lights enjoined corporate entities willing to partner with the administration to enable it to carry out the project successfully to indicate interest.

The chairman of Abuja Masters Printers League, Kayode Alonge, said the body embarked on the over N2.6 million project as part of its corporate social responsibility following the severe security threats business owners operating around the UTC neighbourhood face every night due to darkness.

He said the ten units of industrial solar street lights will not only help in preventing the activities of criminals who terrorise them every night but also contribute to the aesthetic beauty of the street.