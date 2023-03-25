Members of music and tourism sector in Nigeria and that of the Spanish community in Nigeria witnessed and epoch making event as ten selected Nigerian musicians showcased their talents at the Vis a Vis 2023.

Held at the Balmoral Hall at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, different artistes performed in the two-day event under the judgement of six cultural coaches from Spain who represented different festivals from the Iberian Peninsula.

According to Mr Juan Jaime Martinez, Director of CASA Africa, the Spanish judges will choose only two artistes from the ten musicians that will travel on tour to the different music festivals in Spain. Martinez said this was the first initiative in partnership with the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and this has the potential to herald other cultural exchanges between the two countries.

“Concerts Nigeria Vis a Vis 2023 is a well curated event that will afford musicians from Nigeria get to travel and perform in different music festivals in Spain if they meet the requirement of the judges who are on ground to choose the two talented and well articulated music bands that will become Nigerian ambassadors at the festivals. Yes we had a contract signed on this initiative that will promote tourism between both countries with an opportunity for a larger scale, ” says Martinez.

Veteran musician and thespian, Yinka Davies who was at the show, said Nigerian musicians starts to gain a lot from this initiative and she looks forward to the merits as “Spanish culture is huge in entertainment and they are eager to forge this partnership and I congratulate the artistes ahead of this. The entertainment terrain in Nigeria is huge and we need outfits and initiatives like this to come and support us. it is a Win-Win situation.”

The concert reflected the huge and diverse talents the nation possesses waiting to be harnessed. There were music talents; Allure Plus, Oge Kimono and the Massive Dreaded Band, The Klan Band, Tisho, Korie, IAmHood, Ara Queen of Drums, Invictus, Baba Ojonugwa J F.O, Ruth Mahogany, The Sound Order and Zeeter Oliver.

One of the highlight was when Oge Kimono and the Massive Dreaded Band reminusces the great music hits of the 90s by Ras Kimono. Oge Kimono who is the daughter of the late musician, waltzed tbe song, ‘Under Pressure’ which has lyrics on the challenges the country is going through and will overcome. The Spanish audience as well as Nigerians stood up to dance to the song. Oge also sang a song dedicated to the women at the hall in celebration of Women’s month.

Earlier, Oge Kimono stated that she was at the show to sound at that reggae music was alive. Reflecting on how she heard about the initiative, she said her friend from Israel brought it to her attention and she had to apply two days to the deadline. “This initiative will help the music Industry and artistes to showcase their music abroad to a new audience. I am looking forward to making the tour,” she said.