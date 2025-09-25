The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has celebrated 33 of its young officers who were formally called to the Bar on Wednesday, describing their achievement as a source of pride for the institution.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a post shared via his verified Facebook page on Thursday, congratulated the officers, commending their dedication and resilience in combining policing duties with rigorous legal studies.

“Congratulations on your Call to Bar, young officers. The Nigeria Police Force is very proud of you,” Hundeyin wrote, accompanying the message with photos of the officers in their ceremonial wigs and gowns.

Among those called to the Nigerian Bar were DSP Azamaimi Tana Ahekohimbia, DSP Ekem Ibiso Tamunosaki, DSP M.E. Garba, DSP Oga Nafisatu Sale, ASP Iye Silas, DSP E.A. Omo-Agege, ASP J.I. Ejime-Irabie, ASP Udora David Ugochukwu, and ASP Thompson Ofem Usang.

Others included ASP Ogugufa Josephine, DSP Lembang S. Precious, ASP Euodias Tsintop Emmanuel, DSP I.E. Chisom, DSP Abdulrazak Abdullahi Olamide, DSP Okoyomom Martins, and DSP Babaseyi B. Olusegun, among others.

The feat has drawn admiration from colleagues and the public alike, as the officers joined the growing list of professionals within the Police Force, breaking new grounds in law, academia, and other endeavours.