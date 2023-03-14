Experts under the aegis of Nigerian Professionals for Good Leadership (NPGL) have called for the emergence of the lawmaker representing Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna State, Hon Abbas Tajudeen, as the speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

The national coordinator of NPGL, Barrister Alex Ejiofor, made the group’s position known yesterday in Abuja.

Ejiofor who was in company of other executive members of the group described Tajudeen as the obvious best and first amongst equals at the House of Representatives.

Speaking further to newsmen yesterday, Ejiofor described the House Committee chairman for Land Transport as the most qualified and best prepared lawmaker to become the new speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Ejiofor said aside the leadership qualities and educational standing of Tajudeen, he is also the only federal lawmaker from the North-West region who has thus far sponsored 74 bills. The group’s coordinator also harped on the fact that Tajudeen is a man of unblemished integrity and is manifestly loved and trusted by his fellow federal lawmakers.

Moreover, Ejiofor also alluded to the burning desire of Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to have Hon Abass Tajudeen as the next speaker of Nigeria House of Representatives. He added that El-Rufai had earlier made his desire known to APC supporters in Zaria that he would love to see Iyan Zazzau emerge as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

He quoted Governor Nasir El-Rufai as saying, “ Finally, I had wanted to travel to Lagos yesterday and see Asiwaju in respect of the speaker. He said he would be coming to Abuja today.

“But the most important thing I will request from him , if at all I contributed to his success in the election, the only pay back is for the Iyan Zazzau to become speaker.

“I thank you immensely for casting your votes for him. This is because if you had decided not to vote for him, we wouldn’t have gathered here Alhamdulillahi”.

Meanwhile, Ejiofor also described Tajudeen as a legislator that is highly favoured by majority of all the returning and new members of the House of Representatives to become their speaker. He therefore appealed to other returning and new members that are yet to join the Tajudeen camp to queue behind a man who is obviously the most suitable in character, experience and academic qualifications.

“We are glad that the individual being projected today is someone of impeccable character. He is a man of good moral standing and deep intellect. Hon. Abass Tajudeen is cool, calm, calculated and highly experienced in lawmaking. He is well educated and has done enough to win the trust and confidence of his colleagues. Hon. Abass is undoubtedly the best man for this speakership job and we urge every member of the House of Representatives that may still be outside of the camp to join the victory bound ship of Hon. Abass Tajudeen,” he said.