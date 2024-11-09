Nigerian Rugby League on Thursday announced the appointment of three key officials.

Nosakhare Agwoje is the new director of Rugby, an avid rugby player and former national team player who brings a deep commitment to developing the sport and elevating rugby’s profile in Nigeria and across Africa.

His vision includes strengthening local talent, enhancing grassroots programmes, and building a competitive pathway for Nigerian players on the international stage.

Mozez Praiz was appointed strategic media director to the Nigeria Rugby League Association team. He is expected to bring fresh energy and expertise on board as the body continues to grow the game in Nigeria.

Okeke Oluwaseyi Chika completes the list of the newest members of the team as sales and marketing officer.

The Nigeria Rugby League is the governing body of the sport of rugby league football in Nigeria.

It was first founded in 2018 by former professional rugby league footballer Ade Adebisi, who is the vice president and general manager and the chairman, Abiodun Olawale-Cole.

The Nigeria Rugby League were granted observer membership of the Rugby League European Federation, replacing the old inactive and defunct Nigerian Rugby League governing body.

The inaugural season was contested in 2019, with a number of clubs having partnerships with professional Super League clubs.