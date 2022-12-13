Award-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has reacted with excitement as she gets nominated for the Golden Globes Award for ‘Best Original Song’.

Making the announcement via their official Twitter page, Marvel wrote, “Congratulations to Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson for their Golden Globe Nomination for Best Original Song! #WakandaForever #GoldenGlobes,”.

Also, reacting to the development, Tems quoted the message and expressed how overwhelmed she was at being nominated for the coveted award.

“My God!! this one is too much❤️,” she enthused.

Tems was nominated alongside Rihanna and other music stars for their song ‘Lift Me Up’, a rendition for the popular movie Wakanda.