Famous disc jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy, has announced her engagement to British boxer, Ryan Taylor.

The entertainer recently got involved in a relationship with the boxer and the duo has been seen together in public spaces.

In her post on her social media handle, Cuppy who has longed for a lover even after her sister, Teni, got engaged to singer, Mr Eazy, wrote, “I can officially announce that I’m engaged!

“Only 25 days ago during

@Gumball3000 driving rally, I met the love of my life.

“Sometimes you fall for the MOST unexpected person at the MOST unexpected time and for the MOST unexpected reason. I love you deep @RyanTaylor.”