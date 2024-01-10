American-based Nigerian singer, Osazuwa Agbonayinma, popularly known as Zuwa, and as one part of the duo known as Roze has been shot and killed in the United States of America.

Although details about the circumstances around his death are still sketchy, his father and former Nigerian lawmaker Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma confirmed to Entertainment News on Channels Television that his late singer son who also has a master’s degree in Architecture was killed by a shot in the back of the head on Sunday.

The late singer formed the duo Roze with his brother Eghosa and released a couple of songs including the critically acclaimed ‘Ileke’ in 2020.

In November 2022 another Nigerian singer, songwriter, and ex-Mr Universe, Slami Ifeanyi, was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen in Anambra State.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, the lifeless body of the singer was seen hanging from the car in a pool of blood.

The singer was said to be driving alone in his Lexus car when he was attacked and killed at Umubare in Akwa, the state capital.

It was also gathered that the singer just acquired the Lexus when he was killed.