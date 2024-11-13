Women in Technology in Nigeria (WITIN) Girls STEM Clubs and Outreaches has been awarded the prestigious Inspiring Women in Science Outreach Award by Nature and The Estée Lauder Companies, honoring its impactful work in promoting STEM education for girls across Nigeria.

WITIN was celebrated for addressing key challenges hindering girls’ participation in STEM, including health, safety, and creating a supportive environment.

Founder and executive director, Martha Alade received the award in London, expressing pride in the organization’s mission to empower girls in underserved areas. “It is both humbling and affirming to be presented with this award. We approach girls in underserved areas with a single idea that access to knowledge is a human right. At WITIN, we work extremely hard to be an inspiration to girls who otherwise would not have these opportunities, and we persist because there is a great need,” she said.

Judges praised WITIN’s commitment to clear, purposeful goals that align with its mission to increase female representation in STEM. WITIN’s programs focus on both girls and their teachers, utilizing a strong community network to create lasting educational impact.

Nature’s editor-in-chief, Dr. Magdalena Skipper, highlighted the significance of supporting women in STEM. “Diversity of thought fuels innovation. When women and girls are empowered to contribute their skills in research, we all benefit. Science shapes the future, and it is crucial that women are equally represented,” she said, emphasizing the importance of eliminating barriers for girls and women in science.

The Inspiring Women in Science Awards, held in partnership with The Estée Lauder Companies, celebrate efforts worldwide to encourage women’s involvement in STEM and help them remain in STEM careers. Estee Lauder’s senior vice president of Global R&D, Lisa Napolione, added: “We believe that recognizing breakthrough research led by women and honoring those expanding STEM outreach helps accelerate gender equality in these fields. Congratulations to this year’s winners – we are excited to celebrate their future successes.”

WITIN advisory board chairman, Dr. Markie Idowu described the award as a global endorsement of WITIN’s impact over two decades in advancing opportunities for women and girls in technology.

Board secretary Ifeyinwa Okafor called the award a validation of WITIN’s dedication to closing the gender gap in tech, while board member Eno Okodugha stated that it strengthens WITIN’s resolve to empower the next generation of women in science and technology.