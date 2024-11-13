The federal ministry of health and social welfare has launched the National Occupational Health and Safety strategic plan (2024 – 2028) for improved health, well-being, and productivity of employees.

Speaking during the launch of the document yesterday in Abuja, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, said the development has opened a new vista for the implementation of occupational health and safety services in the country.

Represented by the permanent secretary, Daju Kachollom, the minister said that the document will guide how the Nigerian Health Sector, alongside its stakeholders, respond to and manage work-related diseases, injuries, and accidents to improve the health, well-being, and productivity of employees.

“The development of this strategy has necessitated the need to take stock of past experiences and continue building on what has been achieved while pushing for wider and more concrete ownership of OHS by the Nigerian Government through the health sector, at national and sub-national levels.

“This strategic plan document addresses significant challenges and strategic objectives through activities and instruments that will be deployed and it aligns with the Health Sector Strategic Blueprint in achieving a healthy workforce.

“The key international target of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); including International Labour Organisation (ILO) and WHO: conventions, treaties, policies, visions, missions and recommendations as well as National Acts and Laws which relate to Occupational Health and Safety at the National and Sub- National levels,” he explained.

However, he stressed that for an effective implementation of the plan, government at all levels, partners, donors, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organizations (CSO), Philanthropists and other stakeholders must work together to mobilise the required resources.

He also said that an estimated N1.34 billion will be needed for the execution of activities in the next five years.

Prof. Pate assured of accountable and responsive leadership in the implementation of the five-year strategic plan.