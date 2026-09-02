Nigerian teenage prospect David Oluwaseyi Oludase has joined Swedish club AIK from Ikon Allah Football Academy on a contract running until December 2029.

The Stockholm-based club confirmed the signing, with the 18-year-old initially expected to feature for AIK’s academy side as he begins his development within the Swedish club’s system.

Oludase will be hoping to follow the pathway of fellow Nigerian youngster Zadok Yohanna, who also came through the AIK academy before securing a move to Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

The Nigerian youngster reportedly impressed AIK during a month-long trial, earning himself a long-term contract with the club.

Oludase expressed his delight at completing the move and said he was eager to begin his career in Sweden.

“Signing for AIK is a big step in my career, and I can’t wait to get started on the pitch,” he told the club’s official website.

The move represents another opportunity for a promising Nigerian academy player to develop within a structured European football environment, with Oludase now tasked with making the transition from academy football to AIK’s senior set-up.

AIK, one of Sweden’s established clubs, will hope the Nigerian prospect can continue his development and eventually make the step up to first-team football.