MTN MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB) has appointed Bode Abifarin as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2026.

Abifarin’s appointment comes as MTN deepens its ambitions in digital financial services, with MoMo PSB positioned to play a bigger role in expanding financial access, digital payments and financial inclusion across Nigeria.

She brings more than 23 years of experience spanning fintech, digital payments, financial services, consulting and business transformation.

Prior to her appointment, Abifarin served as Chief Operating Officer of Flutterwave, where she played a key role in the company’s expansion across multiple markets, development of scalable operating models and engagement with regulatory stakeholders.

She previously spent 15 years with KPMG, advising organisations across Africa on strategy, transformation and growth.

Her appointment comes at a significant time for Nigeria’s financial services industry, as digital platforms and payment companies increasingly compete to deepen access to financial services and bring more individuals and businesses into the formal digital economy.

At MoMo PSB, Abifarin will be expected to leverage her experience in scaling financial technology businesses and navigating complex regulatory environments as the company seeks to strengthen its position in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving digital payments market.

Abifarin has also been an advocate for creating broader economic opportunities, particularly through inclusive policies.

Speaking at the Leading Ladies Africa Leadership by Inclusion Summit, she said, “Wealth creation begins with opportunity, and opportunity thrives where policies empower women.”

Her appointment therefore places an experienced fintech and business transformation executive at the helm of a financial institution seeking to expand its reach and deepen its contribution to Nigeria’s digital economy.