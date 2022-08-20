Nigerian businessman, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, has paid a congratulatory visit to the national chairman of the Ghanaian ruling party, New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. Stephen Ayensu Ntim, in Accra, Ghana, as part of his African nations tour for exploits.

Ntim was recently elected as the National Leader of the party at a National Delegates Conference of the NPP after contesting for the position for four consecutive times before emerging winner on his fifth trial.

Dr Uzochukwu, who took to his verified Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu, said he had a fruitful discussion with NPP national chairman bothering on national policies and how to boost indigenous investments across Africa.

He wrote: “I paid a visit to Hon @stephenntim1 the National Chairman of the ruling party of Ghana NPP.

We had a fruitful chat on national policies and how to boost indigenous investment across Africa.”

Uzochukwu is the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group in Nigeria. Stanel is a household name in different sectors of Nigerian economy including oil and gas, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors while meeting the needs of Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike in rendering different services in the nation’s economy.

Dr Stanley Uzochukwu is popularly known and recognized among Nigerian political and business leaders for his humility, philanthropy, excellent achievements and job creation, among other feats.

Uzochukwu is the youngest appointed board member to different public and private institutions in Nigeria including Anambra State owned Golden Tulip Hotels and Resort, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) and the first and most prestigious private university in Nigeria, Igbinedion University among others.

He is a recipient of both national and international awards including the prestigious African Achievers Award.