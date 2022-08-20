President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three Federal Permanent Secretaries and the redeployment of six others to other ministries and agencies of government.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Communications in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of The Federation (OHCSF), Mohammed Ahmed, he said Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan of the Federal Ministry of Aviation has been deployed to the Ministry of Police Affairs, while Engr. Nebeolisa Anako of the Federal Ministry of Power has been moved to Budget and National Planning.

Also, Mr. Temitope Peter Fashedemi of the Ministry of Police Affairs has been redeployed to Federal Ministry of Power and Dr. Emmanuel C. Meribole of the Service Policies and Strategies Office, OHCSF, will proceed to Federal Ministry of Aviation as Permanent Secretary.

“Dr. Adaora Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, has been re-deployed from the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to Police Service Commission, as Mr. Aliyu Shinkafi Shehu of the Federal Ministry of Finance (Special Duties Office) is now the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“Similarly, Mr. Udo Okokon Ekanem has been appointed as new Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office, OHCSF; Mrs. Jafiya Lydia Shehu, is the new Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, and Mr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo to assume office as the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office, OHCSF,” he added.

The statement further explained that the handing over and taking over processes should be completed on or before Friday, August 26, 2022 except for the Federal Ministry of Finance (Budget and National Planning Arm), which should be carried out as stipulated on September 23, 2022.