Nigerian Winger Yira Sor Faces Six-Week Lay-Off With Hamstring Injury

Nigerian winger Yira Sor is expected to spend around six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury during Amedspor’s 2-1 victory over Trabzonspor in the Turkish Süper Lig on Monday.

The 26-year-old forward sustained the injury at the Seyrantepe Spor Kompleksi Stadyumu after making a significant contribution to Amedspor’s comeback victory.

Sor cancelled out Trabzonspor’s opener with a first-half stoppage-time equaliser, giving the hosts renewed momentum heading into the interval.

However, his evening was cut short shortly after the restart as the injury forced him off in the 49th minute. Fellow Nigerian forward Gift Orban replaced him.

Orban went on to become Amedspor’s match-winner, scoring in the 90th minute to complete the comeback and secure all three points for Besnik Hasi’s side.

The injury is a setback for Sor just weeks after he completed his move to Amedspor from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk last month.

Sor had been looking to establish himself at the Turkish club following his summer switch, but the hamstring problem is now set to interrupt his early spell with the side.

His absence will leave Amedspor without a player who had already made an immediate impact, while Orban’s decisive contribution could provide some consolation for the club following Sor’s injury.