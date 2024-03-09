President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, has described Nigerian women as a special breed.

Akpabio who congratulated women on the occasion of the 2024 International Day of Women yesterday, said they deserve all the respect.

Akpabio, in a statement to celebrate women, singled out Nigerian women for praise.

Eulogising the resilient spirit of the Nigerian woman, Akpabio appreciated their daily struggles, describing them as resilient, industrious and unwavering.

He said the theme of this year’sevent; “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress” was apt because no nation succeeds without investing in women as it is popularly agreed that “Train a woman and you train a nation”.

The senate president assured that the National Assembly under his chairmanship would continue to advocate for improved welfare of women, adding; “We are very conscious that failure to invest in women is akin to killing development and destroying a nation.”

According to him, the campaign theme of the 2024 IWD celebration, “Inspire inclusion” was in tune with the thinking of the 10th Senate, which is working assiduously to enact laws that would increase girl-child enrolment in school, fight against sexual exploitation and generally give what is due to the womenfolk.

“I wish to use the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day to proudly celebrate our women- mothers and sisters. On behalf of my family, Constituents, the Senate, and the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I sincerely wish our women a peaceful and fruitful celebration. I must say you are the best and I sincerely appreciate you,” Akpabio added.