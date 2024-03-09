Zamfara State commissioner for health, Dr. Aisha M.Z. Anka, has announced the suspension of all medical outreach by any unidentified non-governmental and individual organisations in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by information officer, Bello Boko who said the commissioner expressed concern with the manner some unidentified individuals and non-governmental organisations were conducting medical outreach in the state without the consent of the ministry.

“His Excellency the Executive Governor Dr. Dauda Lawal has recently declared a state of emergency on the health sector and all measures put in place to tackle the deplorable situation of health in the state,” the statement added.

It said any organisation or individual which wishes to come to the rescue or support the state in the health would be welcomed but should follow due process.