The Delta State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, has stated that Nigerians’ behaviour was the reason that the Nigerian Police operatives are not like their counterparts in the United States.

SP Edafe made the assertion on Wednesday via his X (formerly Twitter) account, emphasising the need for a collective effort to improve the relationship between the Police and the public.

In his post, he wrote, “We all want the Nigeria Police to be like the US police, it’s good, and it’s very good to wish for the best. But do we behave and act like US citizens?”

Highlighting the interconnectedness between societal behaviour and law enforcement, he added, “The Police, they say, is a reflection of society. While we do our best to change the narratives, let us understand that it’s a collective battle to be better. Peace.”

The statement has sparked discussions about the mutual responsibilities of citizens and law enforcement officers in fostering a better and more effective policing system in Nigeria.