As the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline approaches, the league is buzzing with speculation about potential moves that could reshape rosters and playoff outlooks. Scheduled for February 20, 2025, the deadline marks a pivotal point in the season where teams either double down on their playoff aspirations or pivot toward rebuilding for the future. Today, we dive into the players most likely to be on the move, the teams expected to be active, and the broader implications for the league.

Why the 2025 Trade Deadline Matters

The NBA Trade Deadline is not just a procedural date; it’s a dynamic point in the season where teams make critical decisions. With new collective bargaining rules impacting luxury tax thresholds and roster construction, the 2025 deadline has added layers of complexity. The trade market will test front offices’ ability to manage financial constraints while addressing their rosters’ needs.

For teams on the playoff bubble, this deadline provides an opportunity to strengthen weak spots. Conversely, struggling teams can use the deadline to offload expensive contracts or gain valuable draft capital.

Players to Watch at the Deadline

Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

The Pelicans are at a crossroads with Brandon Ingram, a talented scorer and playmaker on an expiring contract. While Ingram remains a valuable asset, New Orleans faces salary cap pressures and has shown interest in reconfiguring their roster to stay under the luxury tax. Trading Ingram could provide much-needed frontcourt depth while avoiding a scenario where he leaves in free agency for nothing​.

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Zach LaVine’s situation in Chicago has been the subject of trade rumors for months. With the Bulls aiming to secure a top-10 protected draft pick, LaVine’s substantial contract and fit within the team’s direction have become contentious points. Contenders seeking a scoring punch and three-point shooting could make LaVine a hot commodity, though his $43 million average annual salary might limit potential suitors​.

Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards)

The Wizards have been openly shopping Kyle Kuzma since extending him last offseason, re-signing him to a massive 4-year $102 million deal to stay in the nation’s capital. Kuzma’s ability to fill multiple roles makes him a versatile asset for any contender with a power forward vacancy. Teams like the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers could emerge as suitors, particularly if Washington lowers its asking price of two first-round picks​.

Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers)

Portland is in the midst of a youth-focused rebuild, with Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe leading the charge. This has placed Anfernee Simons, a talented but defensively limited guard, on the trade block. Simons could be an excellent addition for competitive teams needing offensive spark plugs, such as the Orlando Magic or Minnesota Timberwolves, provided they can meet Portland’s expected return of draft assets​.

D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura (Los Angeles Lakers)

Though many people are still betting on the Lakers to emerge as victors of the Western Conference, questions linger about their roster depth. D’Angelo Russell’s expiring contract and Rui Hachimura’s tradeable salary give Los Angeles flexibility to pursue impactful upgrades. Expect the Lakers to be aggressive, especially given LeBron James’ advancing age and their desire to maximize his championship window​.

Teams Most Likely to Make Moves

New Orleans Pelicans

As mentioned, the Pelicans face the dual pressures of managing salary commitments and staying competitive in a loaded Western Conference. Being well below .500, they’re far from title favourites, but trading Ingram could allow them to address their weaknesses in the frontcourt while maintaining financial flexibility​.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are in a precarious position. Despite their efforts to stay competitive, their struggles have made it clear that a rebuild might be inevitable, with many new betting sites setting their projected win total to under 30 on the season. As a result, expect them to explore deals for LaVine and potentially other veterans like Nikola Vučević​.

Portland Trail Blazers

With a clear focus on building around their young core, the Blazers are expected to part ways with veterans like Simons and potentially Deandre Ayton. The latter, while not as heavily rumored, could also be in play if Portland seeks to accumulate additional assets​.

Key Themes to Watch

Impact of the New CBA

The 2025 deadline is the first under the NBA’s revised Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which imposes stricter penalties for teams exceeding the luxury tax. This will likely encourage teams to offload expensive contracts or look for cost-controlled players in trades.

Value of Draft Picks

Draft capital remains a prized commodity, particularly for rebuilding teams. Contenders may be more willing to part with picks in a deep 2025 draft, making them valuable trade assets.

Playoff Push vs. Long-Term Rebuilds

The deadline is a defining moment for teams on the playoff bubble. Deciding whether to buy or sell could have lasting implications for middle-of-the-pack franchises like the Nets, Raptors, and Spurs.

Conclusion: The Big Picture

The 2025 NBA Trade Deadline promises to be an eventful day as teams maneuver to position themselves for success, whether in the playoffs or the draft lottery. Players like Brandon Ingram, Zach LaVine, and Kyle Kuzma could shift the balance of power in the league, while competitive teams with holes to fill, such as the Bulls and and Lakers, could look to make bold moves.

As fans and bookmakers speculate, one thing is certain: the NBA never fails to deliver drama, and the 2025 Trade Deadline will be no exception. Keep an eye on the latest rumors as we edge closer to February 20. The league’s landscape could look dramatically different by the time the dust settles.