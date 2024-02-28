Amid a wave of criticisms directed at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a group of young Nigerians has taken to social media to advocate for increased support for the electoral umpire.

Under the banner of #SupportINEC, the voices emerged on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, urging fellow citizens to stand by INEC during challenging times.

They emphasised the crucial role of the electoral commission in resolving issues and upholding the integrity of elections, portraying support for INEC as synonymous with support for democracy itself.

Babangida Jarmari, tweeting under the handle @jarmari01, encapsulated this sentiment, stressing the importance of rallying behind INEC, especially as it navigates obstacles and strives to conduct free and fair elections.

Others echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging the complexities of managing electoral systems while commending INEC’s efforts in deploying innovative tools like IVED, IREV, and BVAS as outlined in the Electoral Act 2022.

Despite recent setbacks, such as technical challenges during the upload of presidential election results, the supporters lauded INEC’s dedication to promptly resolving issues and improving electoral processes. They highlighted the necessity of continuous improvement and expressed confidence in INEC’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The sentiment reverberates beyond social media, with individuals like Comrade Adnan Mukhtar and Yunus Ahmed emphasising the importance of upholding the integrity of public institutions like INEC for a thriving democracy. They called for solidarity in supporting INEC’s efforts towards fair and credible elections.

The introduction of the IReV portal by INEC garners particular praise for enhancing transparency in Nigerian elections, despite initial challenges. Social media users like Olalekan Paul underscored the significance of real-time result dissemination in promoting visibility and accountability throughout the electoral process.

The group said despite hurdles, unwavering support for INEC was crucial for maintaining trust in the electoral process and safeguarding democratic ideals.

“The collective endorsement of INEC’s commitment to overcoming obstacles underscores the resilience of Nigeria’s democratic journey,” it stated.