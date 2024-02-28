In the spirit of giving during the Ramadan season, the Rock FM Ramadan Quiz Programme Committee said the Taraba State-based private radio station shared proceeds from sponsored Ramadan Tafsir programmes with its listeners.

The Coordinator, Rock FM Ramadan Quiz Programme Committee, Mallam Ahmad Umar Gassol, while speaking in Jalingo, the State capital, said over 700 listeners benefited from last year’s Ramadan Islamic program on the station.

Umar Gassol said that the radio station runs a phone-in Ramadan Quiz competition, which was used to give back to its Muslim listeners.

He highlighted that over 700 callers received packages of gift items with over N600,000 in cash prizes given to about 200 persons who participated in the Islamic Quiz competition.

“From the payments for sponsored Ramadan Tafsir programmes in 2023 on our station, the management of Rock FM Jalingo under the leadership of our CEO, Oloye Ayodele Samuel, gave some part of the revenue to be given out to our listeners who participated in our Ramadan Quiz program, we also got some few individuals to support the program.

“Interestingly, some Christians also supported the program with cash and gift items all these put together made us reached out to over 700 listeners who participated in the program,” he stated.

Umar Gassol while soliciting for the support and partnership of the general public for this year’s Ramadan Quiz program, scheduled to begin with the Ramadan fast, said the Ramadan Quiz Programme, aims towards assisting millions of Muslims and Rock FM listeners, with food items, cash gifts and lots of prizes, during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to him, the Ramadan Quiz Initiative also promotes unity while deepening the understanding of the Islamic faith among listeners of the program.

Umar said Rock FM 92.3 Jalingo is not just the first private radio station in Taraba State but the most widely listened to which promotes religious tolerance in the state.

He said Rock FM broadcasts across all the 16 Local Government Areas of Taraba State and parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Adamawa and Benue States.